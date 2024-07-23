Mykhailo Mudryk gets bold new look after hair & tattoos warning from former Chelsea star – with £89m winger ready for a fresh start at Stamford Bridge
Mykhailo Mudryk has a bold new look at Chelsea, with the £89 million ($115m) winger seemingly heeding hair and tattoo advice from a former Blues star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ukraine international joined Blues in 2023
- Still searching for a spark in England
- Heading off on pre-season tour of America