Mohamed Salah told he's 'better' than Cristiano Ronaldo as Liverpool star backed to replace CR7 as 'biggest player in the Saudi Pro League' amid contract uncertainty at Anfield
Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been told he could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as the "biggest player" in the Saudi Pro League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah into final year of Liverpool contract
- Says he's yet to receive contract offer
- Tipped to join Saudi Pro League