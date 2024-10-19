RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Luka Modric makes history by becoming the oldest player to ever play for Real Madrid - and shows class is permanent with fine assist for Vinicius Jr

L. ModricReal MadridLaLigaVinicius JuniorCelta Vigo vs Real Madrid

Luka Modric became the oldest player to play for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo and made it a night to remember with a fine assist to Vinicius Jr.

  • Modric sets club record after Celta appearance
  • Surpassed Puskas to become the oldest player in Real history
  • Left his mark with a sensational assist for the winner
