MLS NEXT MLS NEXT announces new competition tier, slated for September 2025 kickoff Major League Soccer The new competition will increase the number of clubs in MLS NEXT while strengthening the player pool and coaching staff

Set to deepen player pool, coaching staff

Begins in September 2025