Taylor Twellman MLS 2024IMAGN
Tom Hindle

MLS clears commentator Taylor Twellman to resume calling games after investigation into alleged physical altercation

Major League SoccerUSA

Twellman, removed from commentary for one game, has been cleared to resume duties following "incidental contact" with a production assistant

  • Taylor Twellman investigated for alleged physical altercation
  • MLS says review found "incidental contact" was made
  • Soccer analyst has returned to work for MLS Season Pass
