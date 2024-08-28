'It will be massive' - Mikel Merino explains what he'll bring to Arsenal after completing move from Real Sociedad

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'It will be massive' - Mikel Merino explains what he'll bring to Arsenal after completing move from Real SociedadArsenalM. MerinoReal SociedadLaLigaPremier LeagueMikel Merino revealed what Arsenal can expect from him as the Spaniard completed his move from Real Sociedad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMerino joined Arsenal from Real SociedadWants to replicate his performances from last seasonMidfielder previously played for NewcastleArticle continues below