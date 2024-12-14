Mikel Arteta Declan Rice Arsenal 2024-25Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Mikel Arteta offers worrying Declan Rice update after substituting midfielder during Arsenal's draw weith Everton

Arsenal vs EvertonD. RiceArsenalEvertonPremier LeagueM. Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed Declan Rice asked to be substituted during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday.

  • Rice withdrawn during Everton draw
  • Arteta says player asked to be subbed
  • Midfielder struggling with niggle in recent weeks
