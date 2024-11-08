Mikel Arteta Cole PalmerGetty
Gill Clark

Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal 'have a plan' for Cole Palmer as Gunners boss admits his players have 'unbelievable desire' to get back to winning ways against Chelsea

ArsenalC. PalmerM. ArtetaChelsea vs ArsenalChelseaPremier League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has come up with a plan to handle Cole Palmer as the Gunners look to get back on track with a win over Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal head to Chelsea on Sunday
  • Gunners have hit a sticky patch
  • Arteta confident his team can bounce back

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below