Mikel Arteta to take the Jurgen Klopp route?! Shocking new report claims Arsenal boss is considering stepping down in the summer amid links with Barcelona

Mikel Arteta to take the Jurgen Klopp route?! Shocking new report claims Arsenal boss is considering stepping down in the summer amid links with BarcelonaPeter McVitieGettyArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier LeagueTransfersLiverpoolMikel Arteta may be the next manager to announce his imminent departure as a report claims that he is considering leaving Arsenal this summer.Arteta reportedly considering Arsenal exitClaims come days after Klopp & Xavi announcementsGunners boss still has a year on his contract