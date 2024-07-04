Mikel Arteta drops big hint on future and warns Arsenal will be 'very aggressive' in summer transfer market

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeMikel Arteta drops big hint on future and warns Arsenal will be 'very aggressive' in summer transfer marketMikel ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueMikel Arteta dropped a massive hint on his Arsenal future and warned that the Gunners will be "very aggressive" in summer transfer market.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArteta's current contract runs until 2025Believes that a new deal "will happen"Currently focused on getting the right signings Article continues below