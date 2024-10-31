Michael Olise of FC Bayern München celebrates after scoring Getty Images
Parshva Shah

Middle finger to opposing fans? Bayern Munich star stirs up controversy in DFB-Pokal match against Mainz

DFB-PokalBayern MunichM. OliseMainz 05 vs Bayern MunichMainz 05

Michael Olise has apparently clashed again with the opposing fans, showing a provocative gesture against Mainz.

  • Bayern Munich beat Mainz 4-0 in DFB-Pokal
  • Michael Olise made provocative gesture
  • Mainz fans allegedly threw beer at him
