'Incitement to violence' - Mexico coach blamed for being struck in head by beer can as Honduras FA accuses Javier Aguirre of 'insulting and provoking' fans in sensational statement
Mexico coach Javier Aguirre has been accused of "insulting and provoking" Honduras fans after he was left bloodied by a thrown missile.
- Honduran fans throw objects at Mexico coach
- Aguirre left bloodied in 2-0 defeat
- Honduras FA release bullish statement