Melvine Malard runs the show! Man Utd forward sets up two as Millie Turner & Nikita Parris help fire Red Devils into Women's FA Cup semi-finals with Brighton annihilation
Melvine Malard stole the show against Brighton as Millie Turner, Lucia Garcia and Nikita Parris fired Manchester United into the FA Cup semi-finals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd beat Brighton 4-0 in quarter-finals
- Malard tormented defence throughout
- Racked up two assists in comfortable win