'It's a different problem' - Mauricio Pochettino confirms Romeo Lavia suffering from different injury he arrived with from Southampton as Chelsea nightmare continues
Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Romeo Lavia has been suffering from a "different problem" than the one he arrived with from Southampton.
- Lavia was injured when he joined from Southampton
- Picked up different problem in the course of the season
- Will miss rest of the campaign after a fresh setback