Matt Turner insists Gio Reyna has 'grown up a ton' since 2022 World Cup fallout with USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he explains why Borussia Dortmund loanee can be a 'strong asset' for Nottingham Forest

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner says Gio Reyna has "grown up a ton" since his fallout with Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup.

