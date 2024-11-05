Mason Greenwood made to watch clips of Vinicius Junior after nightmare Classique display vs PSG as Roberto De Zerbi demanded improvement from Marseille star in key area
Mason Greenwood was reportedly made to watch clips of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior following his nightmare showing for Marseille against PSG.
- Hauled off at half-time against PSG
- Advised to work on defensive efforts
- Taken goal tally for the season to seven