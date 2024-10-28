FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PSGAFP
GOAL

Mason Greenwood given embarrassing 1/10 rating by L'Equipe after nightmare display in Marseille's chastening home defeat to PSG that saw ex-Man Utd man hooked at half-time

M. GreenwoodMarseilleMarseille vs Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain

French publication L'Equipe didn't hold back in slating Mason Greenwood for his performance for Marseille against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Greenwood hammered by French press
  • Hooked at half-time in PSG defeat
  • L'Equipe suggested it should have been sooner
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below