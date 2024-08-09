Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad 2023-24Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Martin Zubimendi transfer news: How Real Sociedad are trying to convince Liverpool target to reject Anfield move

Martin ZubimendiLiverpoolTransfersReal SociedadPremier LeagueLaLiga

Real Sociedad are planning to make it as difficult as possible for Liverpool to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

  • Arne Slot keen to sign a technical midfielder
  • Sociedad determined to keep hold of local hero
  • Reds must pay release clause in one instalment
