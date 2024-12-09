Marta, Aitana Bonmati highlight 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11, as no USWNT stars make the side

ImagnTom HindleMarta, Aitana Bonmati highlight 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11, as no USWNT stars make the sideMartaB. BandaA. BonmatiOrlando PrideBarcelonaUSAMarta was included in the FIFPRO Women's World 11, but for the first time, no U.S. nationals were voted to the squadArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMarta, Aitana Bonmati among FIFPRO Women's World 11Lucy Bronze makes record seventh appearanceUSWNT's Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan both omittedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱