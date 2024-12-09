Marta, Aitana Bonmati highlight 2024 FIFPRO Women's World 11, as no USWNT stars make the side

Marta was included in the FIFPRO Women's World 11, but for the first time, no U.S. nationals were voted to the squad

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marta, Aitana Bonmati among FIFPRO Women's World 11

Lucy Bronze makes record seventh appearance

USWNT's Naomi Girma, Lindsey Horan both omitted Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱