Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Marcus Rashford admits to speeding offence with Man Utd forward exceeding 70mph limit in luxury Royce Rolls

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted to exceeding the 70mph speed limit on a motorway, court officials have confirmed.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rashford exceeds speed limit on M60
  • Man Utd star admits to driving offence
  • Forward could face a 'fine or driving ban'
Article continues below