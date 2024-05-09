BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Manuel Neuer BayernGetty
Soham Mukherjee

'Words fail me' - Devastated Manuel Neuer speaks out after howler helps Real Madrid dump Bayern Munich out of Champions League

Manuel NeuerBayern MunichReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridChampions League

Manuel Neuer was at a loss for words after his howler helped Real Madrid dump Bayern Munich out of the Champions League.

  • Neuer made several outstanding saves
  • But one mistake helped Madrid equalise
  • Keeper was devastated after being knocked out
