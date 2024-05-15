'Like a knife down my leg' - Kevin De Bruyne provides alarming fitness update after nasty-looking Achilles injury against Tottenham ahead of Man City title decider
Kevin De Bruyne has issued a fitness update ahead of Manchester City's title decider against West Ham, after being substituted against Tottenham.
- De Bruyne fouled and injured by Pape Sarr
- Substituted in City's 2-0 win
- Pep Guardiola's team can win title this weekend