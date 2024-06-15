Manchester City fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Can Pep Guardiola's side do it all again? Check out the defending champions' Premier League fixture schedule here

Manchester City made Premier League history last season when they secured the title, ensuring their name was engraved on the trophy for the fourth season in a row.

Pep Guardiola and Co. will be preparing to do it all again in August, and they are heading to the United States for a pre-season tour, which will see them play games down the east coast.

For any other club, finishing the season as league champions would be considered a major success, but City expect to challenge for every piece of silverware, and they will be determined to add to their honours this coming season.

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season will be officially announced on June 18 and here, GOAL will have everything you need to know from a Man City perspective.