Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund makes 'guilt' admission following Denmark's Euro 2024 exit at the hands of Germany

GettyGill ClarkMan Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund makes 'guilt' admission following Denmark's Euro 2024 exit at the hands of GermanyRasmus HoejlundDenmarkGermany vs DenmarkGermanyEuropean ChampionshipManchester UnitedManchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has admitted to feelings of guilt after Denmark were knocked out of Euro 2024 by Germany.Denmark beaten at last-16 stage by hosts GermanyNo goals for Hojlund in four games at Euro 2024Striker left feeling guilty after exit