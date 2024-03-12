'Something I will not tolerate' - Former Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick leaves three Austria players out of March squad due to homophobic chanting videos
Ralf Rangnick has left three players out of the Austria squad for upcoming friendlies after they were implicated in a homophobic chanting incident.
- Rapid Vienna players caught singing homophobic chants
- Rangnick takes a stand against the offenders
- Keeps them out of Austria squad for upcoming friendlies