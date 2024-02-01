Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Kobbie Mainoo, you hero! Wonderkid settles seven-goal thriller after Marcus Rashford brings party time back to the pitch

The midfielder struck a sumptuous curler in the 97th minute to bring an enthralling game to a fittingly epic end

No one does collapses like Manchester United, but no one quite does epic finishes like them either. The Red Devils produced one of their best performances of the season and took a 3-1 lead at Wolves, only to concede twice in nine minutes. All that hard work looked to have gone to waste until Kobbie Mainoo stepped up and curled an exquisite finish into the bottom corner, snatching a logic-defying 4-3 win.

Marcus Rashford was looking to put his nightclub shenanigans behind him, and exactly a week after he was seen slamming tequila shots in Belfast, he was back unleashing the shots United pay him to convert as he rounded off a flowing team move to fire United ahead in the fifth minute.

Rasmus Hojlund, who had fed Rashford for the opener and led the attack with power and intelligence, bundled in a fortuitous second midway through the first half to put Erik ten Hag's side in total control.

They should have put the game out of sight and had to dig their heels in after the break, with the outstanding Lisandro Martinez clearing a shot off the line to preserve the two-goal margin. Casemiro was also excellent, but gave away a penalty which allowed Pablo Sarabia to halve the deficit.

A Scott McTominay header restored the two-goal cushion, only for a soft Max Kilman goal to give United another nervy finish. Pedro Neto then sent Molineux wild with a 95th-minute equaliser, but just two minutes later, it was another Manchester lad who had the final say, Mainoo proving that he is the latest sensation to come out of United's academy.

GOAL rates United's players from Molineux...