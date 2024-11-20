Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Man Utd & Lionesses star Ella Toone receives apology from commentator for controversial remark following WSL investigation

E. TooneManchester United WomenWomen's footballWSLEngland

Ella Toone received an apology from the commentator for his remark about the Manchester United and Lionesses star that sparked an investigation.

  • Commentator made comment about Toone's expression
  • WSL chiefs investigated his controversial remark
  • Man Utd star received and accepted apologies
