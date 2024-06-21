Man Utd kitchens have 'rotting metal shelves' and 'grease dripping down walls' as follow-up food hygiene inspection does not go to plan after food poisoning incident
Manchester United's dwindling infrastructure needs no introduction, and their ailing kitchen services are the latest aspect under the microscope.
- United dropped to one-star food safety rating
- Undergo new inspection to receive four stars
- Inspectors still make horrifying discoveries in facility