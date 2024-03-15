Rasmus Hojlund Aaron Wan-Bissaka Harry MaguireGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Triple Man Utd injury boost! Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka updates issued ahead of Liverpool FA Cup quarter-final clash as Erik ten Hag breathes sigh of relief

Manchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundHarry MaguireAaron Wan-BissakaManchester United vs LiverpoolLiverpoolFA Cup

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their massive FA Cup tie against Liverpool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd will have three players return
  • Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund fit
  • Man Utd take on Liverpool in the FA Cup

Editors' Picks