Man Utd fans have every reason to keep doubting Marcus Rashford - one spectacular derby goal isn't nearly enough to prove his undying 'commitment'

The England international briefly silenced the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but couldn't go on and complete his redemption arc

"If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better." Marcus Rashford could scarcely have backed up his strong words in The Players' Tribune better as Manchester United stunned their arch-rivals City in the eighth minute of Sunday's derby encounter thanks to an unstoppable 25-yard strike from the England forward that cannoned into Ederson's net off the crossbar, sparking euphoria in the away end at the Etihad Stadium.

It was one of the best goals of Rashford's entire career, and he celebrated by pointing to his temple in what has become his trademark move, indicating that he considers his mental strength to be his most powerful tool, rather than his right foot. But one moment of brilliance is not proof of psychological maturity, and it's certainly not enough to make up for what has been a hugely disappointing 2023-24 campaign for a player who already seems to have peaked at the age of 26.

City came back to earn a fully-deserved 3-1 victory while Rashford was substituted 15 minutes from time after fizzling out in pathetic fashion. His list of doubters is longer than ever now, and if this is all he has to offer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS would be wise to get his £350,000-per-week wages off United's books in the summer.