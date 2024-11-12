Man City women's player ratings vs Hammarby: What was that?! Laura Blindkilde Brown & Aoba Fujino spare Cityzens' blushes in laborious Champions League victory

Gareth Taylor's side remain perfect in the Champions League but were made to work hard for the three points against the Swedes.

Manchester City struggled to impress in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Hammarby but made it nine points from nine thanks to second-half goals from Laura Blindkilde Brown and Aoba Fujino.

The hosts made hard work of a dire first half but came flying out of the blocks after the break and scored within minutes of the restart. Bunny Shaw fired in a low ball from the left for Blindkilde Brown to side-foot home for the opener.

City looked set to run away with the game after going ahead but once again toiled. Shaw did have the ball in the back of the net only to see her effort correctly ruled out for offside. Hammarby then created a scare when Thea Sorbo's powerful effort had to be tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

Instead it was left to Fujino to finish off the visitors with 10 minutes to go. Leila Ouahabi sent in a cross from the left for a stooping Fujino to head home and complete the victory.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Joie Stadium...