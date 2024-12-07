Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: What on earth's happened to Kyle Walker?! England full-back has a stinker as controversial Rico Lewis red card has Pep Guardiola spitting feathers

The right-back had a torrid afternoon and played a part in both of Palace's goals in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the Premier League champions.

It never rains, it pours. As Storm Darragh battered the country, Pep Guardiola made a beeline to berate the match officials after watching his Manchester City side drop more points in what is appearing to be a futile defence of their Premier League title.

A controversial red card for Rico Lewis was at the centre of his frustrations - the City defender somewhat unfortunate to be given a second yellow as he had his foot stamped on by Trevoh Chalobah in his frantic attempt to win back possession.

Palace unsettled City from the off and took a surprise early lead as they capitalised on their opponents' pathetic attempts to play the offside trap. Kyle Walker and Lewis both at fault as Will Hughes released Daniel Munoz in surprisingly acres of space, with the Colombian allowed to advance forward and smash home a low shot that was too hot for Stefan Ortega to handle.

City almost found the equaliser when Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with a measured left-footed volley but Guardiola's men did eventually get back into it on the half-hour mark - Erling Haaland looping a clever header over Dean Henderson and into the top far corner of the net. The Norwegian back among the goals in the league for the first time in a month.

Finely poised at the break, it was Palace who edged back in front soon after half-time as Maxence Lacroix got in front of Walker at the far post to head home from a Hughes corner. City weren't going to throw in the towel, though, with Lewis arrowing a shot into the top corner to restore parity after 68 minutes.

The 20-year-old England defender was back amongst it before full-time - this time, and somewhat harshly, being sent off as he flew into a challenge on Chalobah - the Palace centre-back, as he wel might, making a meal of a challenge that ultimately saw him make contact with his opponent.

It ends in more dropped points for City, who will be frustrated that they couldn't capitalise on Liverpool not playing by eating into the Reds' lead at the summit.

