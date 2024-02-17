Man City player ratings vs Chelsea: Rodri to the rescue AGAIN! Wasteful Erling Haaland helped out by the champions' big-game expert

The Spaniard appeared at the crucial moment to preserve City's long unbeaten run at home, but could not prevent them dropping two crucial points

When Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are not up to the challenge, at least Manchester City can always rely on Rodri to get them out of trouble, and it was the ex-Atletico Madrid man who stepped up again to earn the Premier League champions a point against Chelsea on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were rattled by a determined Chelsea, and after getting away with some very open defending, they finally fell behind at the end of the first half by the feet of some familiar faces. Cole Palmer combined with Nicolas Jackson, who in turn found Raheem Sterling, who beat his old team-mate Ederson to give Chelsea the lead.

Ederson kept Chelsea in the game with some world-beating saves, twice thwarting Sterling, and City dominated the latter stages of the game. Haaland could not hit the target, however, despite his many shots, but Rodri was the pinball wizard, slamming in an equaliser in the 83rd minute.

City could not find a winner and dropped points in the league for the first time in seven games, giving oxygen to Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...