Fulham FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

'Man City going the same route' - Fans react as Leicester City successfully appeal against alleged financial breaches with Everton and Newcastle left asking 'why bother?'

LeicesterPremier LeagueManchester CityNewcastleAston VillaEverton

Premier League fans have taken a sceptical view following the news that Leicester will not be deducted points for alleged financial breaches.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Leicester win appeal against Premier League
  • Foxes were facing financial rule breaches
  • Fans react angrily to latest development
Article continues below