Man City confirm tragic death of fan during derby defeat to Man Utd at Etihad Stadium

GettyGill ClarkMan City confirm tragic death of fan during derby defeat to Man Utd at Etihad StadiumManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester City have confirmed the tragic death of a supporter during Sunday's derby clash with United in the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSupporter collapsed at Etihad StadiumTreated by stewards at groundClub confirms fan's deathFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱