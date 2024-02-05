Maddy Cusack's family 'welcome' Sheffield United's decision to sack Jonathan Morgan amid FA investigation into tragic death of 27-year-old footballer

James Hunsley
Jonathan Morgan Sheffield UnitedGetty
Women's footballSheffield UnitedChampionship

The family of Maddy Cusack, who tragically passed away in September 2023, say they "welcome" Sheffield United's sacking of head coach Jonathan Morgan.

  • Cusack tragically died in September 2023
  • Family say football "broke" 27-year-old
  • Now "welcome" sacking of manager Morgan

