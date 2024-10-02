Luis Enrique draws Mikel Arteta comparison as he launches defence of dire PSG defeat to Arsenal

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeLuis Enrique draws Mikel Arteta comparison as he launches defence of dire PSG defeat to ArsenalArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenal vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions LeagueM. ArtetaLuis EnriqueLuis Enrique insisted Mikel Arteta is ahead of him in his project with Arsenal after his Paris Saint-Germain side's poor defeat to the Gunners.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG humbled by Arsenal in the UCLGunners walked away with a comfortable 2-0 winEnrique admitted that he needs more timeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below