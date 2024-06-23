Alisha Lehmann Douglas Luiz Copa reunitedInstagram
‘I love you’ – Alisha Lehmann reunited with boyfriend Douglas Luiz at Copa America after spending a week soaking up sun on the beach & seeing the sights of Los Angeles

Douglas Luiz Brazil Aston Villa

Alisha Lehmann has been reunited with Douglas Luiz at Copa America, with the Swiss sending an “I love you” message to her boyfriend.

  • Brazilian star preparing to face Costa Rica
  • Partner has been loving life in California
  • Speculation regarding summer move to Italy
