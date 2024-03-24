Lotte Wubben-Moy to the rescue! Lionesses star helps Arsenal keep slim WSL title dreams alive with comeback win over Aston Villa as England team-mate Rachel Daly toils
Arsenal kept their slim Women's Super League title bid alive after seeing off a resolute Aston Villa in a 3-1 comeback win at Villa Park.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park
- Pelova, Wubben-Moy & Blackstenius score
- Salmon on scoresheet for Villa in WSL clash