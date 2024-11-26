Maya Le Tissier Lotte Wubben-Moy splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to Lionesses squad as Maya Le Tissier is added to England's growing injury list ahead of games with the USWNT and Switzerland

EnglandL. Wubben-MoyM. Le TissierArsenal WomenManchester United WomenWSLWomen's footballEngland vs USAEngland vs SwitzerlandFriendlies

Lotte Wubben-Moy has been added to the Lionesses squad for games with the United States and Switzerland, after Maya Le Tissier suffered a concussion.

  • Lionesses to face U.S. and Switzerland to close 2024
  • Already without names like James, Hemp & Toone
  • Le Tissier now added to growing injury list
