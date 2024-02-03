Liverpool in £10m talks with Disney+ over documentary series about Jurgen Klopp's final months in charge after Netflix and Amazon reject deal

Liverpool in £10m talks with Disney+ over documentary series about Jurgen Klopp's final months in charge after Netflix and Amazon reject dealRichard MillsGettyLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueDisney+ are reportedly in £10 million ($13m) talks to buy the Liverpool documentary showcasing manager Jurgen Klopp's final six months at Anfield.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp to leave Liverpool in summerReds to film season documentaryDisney+ in £10m talks to buy it