Liverpool player ratings vs RB Leipzig: Darwin Nunez has lift-off! Striker & Caoimhin Kelleher come up clutch as Reds maintain 100% Champions League record

GOAL rates all the Reds on show at the Red Bull Arena as Arne Slot's side showcased their invaluable strength in depth

Liverpool’s perfect record in this season’s Champions League remains intact, even if their performance in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over RB Leipzig was far from flawless. The Reds started and finished the game at the Red Bull Arena poorly but got the job done thanks to two players who probably wouldn’t have been used had everyone been fit.

Darwin Nunez, standing in for Diogo Jota in attack, proved unusually decisive, scoring the game’s only goal when he arrived into the six-yard box to tap in Mohamed Salah’s downward header, while Caoimhin Kelleher once again showed why he’s considered the best No.2 in world football by making a couple of crucial late saves that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker would have been very proud of.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show in Germany as Liverpool leaned on their impressive resilience and strength in depth to make it 11 wins from 12 games in all competitions so far this season ahead of Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates...