Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: Is Trent's head already in Madrid?! Awful Alexander-Arnold miles off it as Reds held despite Cody Gakpo & Mohamed Salah maintaining fine goal-scoring form

After a week dominated by rumours regarding his future, the England international had a nightmare at Anfield as Arne Slot's side dropped two points

Liverpool missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a spirited Manchester United on Sunday.

Both teams began the game with real intent, as Cody Gakpo and Alexis Mac Allister went close for the hosts while Amad Diallo spurned a good chance at the other end.

Ryan Gravenberch and Rasmus Hojlund traded efforts in a very even first half before United scored for the first time in six Premier League Anfield visits through Lisandro Martinez in the 52nd minute. But just when it looked like it could be the Red Devils' day, Gakpo slammed home to even proceedings seven minutes later.

Article continues below

The Reds then took the lead 20 minutes from time after Matthijs De Ligt handled in the box and Mohamed Salah dispatched the resulting penalty. Ruben Amorim's side would not go away, however, and the visitors drew level in the 79th minute through Amad's smart finish.

Harry Maguire should have won it at the death when he fired over from close-range, but in the end, Liverpool had to settle for a draw and a six-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...