Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister is magic! Argentine pulls his former club apart as Mohamed Salah finds his shooting boots in the nick of time

The midfielder put in a superb performance at Anfield, and it was his pass that led to the Reds' Egyptian King netting the winner

Liverpool know they can avoid no slip-ups as they chase down the Premier League title, and while they fell behind early against Brighton, the Reds showed both character and class to secure a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck fired the visitors into the lead after just 84 seconds as he lashed in a strike from the edge of the area, but Liverpool recovered well from that setback to haul themselves back into the game via a close-range volley from Luis Diaz.

Mohamed Salah missed a number of good chances to give Liverpool the lead during the first half, but it was not until midway into the second period that he finally found his shooting boots. He curled a low effort into the bottom corner after a fine pass from the magnificent Alexis Mac Allister.

Article continues below

Brighton pushed for an equaliser, but Jurgen Klopp's side held out to move back to the top of the Premier League table, at least for a few hours.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...