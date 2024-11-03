John Henry Ed Woodward Mohamed SalahGetty Images
Harry Pascoe

Liverpool owner John Henry forged 'close relationship' with ex-Man Utd chief Ed Woodward and took advice on Mohamed Salah's contract standoff

LiverpoolM. SalahManchester United

Liverpool chief John Henry was close with Ed Woodward when he was at Manchester United and even advised him on contract talks with Mohamed Salah.

  • Woodward and Henry first bonded over Project Big Picture
  • Ex-Man Utd chief revealed contract advice
  • Salah signed new Liverpool deal in 2022
