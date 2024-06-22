'He is one of the best centre-forwards in the world!' - Liverpool legend Luis Suarez offers glowing endorsement of Darwin Nunez after chaotic season at Anfield
Luis Suarez lavished praise on Darwin Nunez as he hailed him as "one of the best centre-forwards in the world" despite a chaotic season at Anfield.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nunez struggled to get going at Liverpool
- Copa America could prove to be a turning point
- Suarez backed him to shine with Uruguay