Liverpool drop huge Joe Gomez transfer hint as England defender considers his future at Anfield

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez may be on his way out of Anfield as the England international was left out of the squad to face Ipswich on Saturday.

  • Gomez left out of Liverpool squad for Ipswich trip
  • Defender has held talks with club about his future
  • Premier League teams interested in 27-year-old
