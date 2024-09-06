Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 2024-25Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Liverpool hit by Alexis Mac Allister injury scare as Argentina offer concerning update on midfield star

A. Mac AllisterArgentinaLiverpoolPremier LeagueWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni says Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister missed training ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

  • Mac Allister away for World Cup qualifiers with Argentina
  • Midfielder scored in win against Chile
  • Missed recovery training and is 'overloaded'
