Liverpool announce 75 fans have been banned for life after club cracked down on ticket touts at Anfield

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool have banned 75 fans for life after a strict crackdown on ticket touts at Anfield.

LFC claim to have closed 100,000 fake accounts

More than 5500 accounts are still under review

Urged fans not to buy tickets from unofficial sources