'It gives you the belief' - Lionesses stars Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy 'inspiring' Arsenal's academy products as another homegrown star signs first pro deal
One of Arsenal's most exciting talents has opened up on the influence of Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy after signing a first professional deal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Another talented Arsenal centre-back signs pro deal
- Follows in footsteps of Williamson and Wubben-Moy
- Opens up on influence of the Lionesses duo
🟢📱